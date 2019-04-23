Image caption Salisbury Road has been taped off as a result of the incident

A man has died after falling from the window of a third floor flat in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said he was found critically injured on Salisbury Road after the alarm was raised at around 03:15 on Tuesday.

It is understood the man was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A force spokeswoman said detectives were currently treating the death as unexplained.

She asked that anyone with information about the incident contacts Police Scotland.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.