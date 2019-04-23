Image copyright Facebook

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh outside his Edinburgh home.

Mr Welsh, 48, died after being shot on the steps of his basement apartment in Chester Street on Wednesday in a "targeted attack".

Police said Mr Welsh had been returning home from his Holyrood Boxing gym when he was shot.

The arrested man has been released pending further inquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "This investigation is continuing and anyone who has information, but has yet to come forward, is asked to do so immediately."

Mr Welsh's partner and young child were inside the building at the time.