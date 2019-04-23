A police car has been badly damaged by vandals after officers responded to a call in Edinburgh.

Two officers had left the vehicle on Portobello Promenade after being called out at about 18.30 on Monday.

Police said that while they were away from the car, two males damaged the bonnet, windscreen and lights. Police said a number of people were thought to have filmed the incident.

The car has now been taken off the road for repairs.

Ch Insp Gill Geany said: "This is shocking piece of vandalism that has taken a police vehicle out of circulation, which will leave officers short of a resource.

"We are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible. Portobello Promenade was extremely busy at the time of this incident and we believe a number of people may have witnessed and filmed this happening.

"I would ask anyone who saw this happening, or has any other information that may assist our inquiries, to contact us as soon as possible."