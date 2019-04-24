Image copyright Google

A man suffered facial injuries after being attacked by a gang of about 15 people in East Lothian.

The 22-year-old was assaulted in North Berwick High Street at about 22:10 on Saturday.

He was treated for his injuries in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Det Con James Welsh, of Police Scotland, appealed for witnesses. He said: "This has been quite a large disturbance that left the victim with painful injuries to his face."

He added: "North Berwick High Street was likely to have still had a number of people coming and going from the area at this time of the evening and anyone who saw what happened and has yet to contact police should do so immediately.

"In addition, anyone who can provide any information that can help us identify those responsible is also urged to get in touch."