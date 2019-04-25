Image copyright Google

Police have condemned an "appalling" assault on a dog walker after the attackers stole the family pet.

The man was on Newhaven Place in Edinburgh about midnight on Wednesday when he was assaulted by a man in the street.

Police said a second man then emerged from a grey car, similar to a Vauxhall Corsa, and joined in the attack.

The pair then forced the man to Glenarm Place where he was threatened by a third man who stole his phone and dog.

The three men then attacked the victim again before fleeing in an unknown direction in the car with the pet Shih Tzu Westie Cross.

'Level of violence'

Det Insp Graham Grant said: "This was an appalling attack on a young man, which has resulted in him being traumatised and losing his family's dog.

"This level of violence is completely unacceptable in our communities and we are eager to trace the three men responsible for this attack as soon as possible.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Newhaven area just after midnight on Wednesday April 24 and has any information that might help our inquiries to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience."

Police have described the first attacker as white and aged between 30 and 40.

He was about 5ft 9in to 6ft tall, with a stocky build and was wearing a black jacket with a white logo on the left sleeve, black trousers, black shoes and a black beanie hat. He spoke with a Glaswegian accent.

The second attacker is described as being about 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in, with a slim build.

He was wearing a black long-sleeved top, black trousers with a white stripe and white logo on the left leg and a black balaclava - or hat and scarf - covering his face.

The third attacker was aged between 20 and 30, with a medium build and short dark hair. He was wearing a dark grey long-sleeved top with black sides, black joggers and red trainers.