Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Shaun Wallace and his sister Ashleigh Wallace were jailed for life

A woman, her younger brother and a friend have been jailed for life for murdering her former boyfriend in an Edinburgh flat.

Ashleigh Wallace, 27, her sibling Shaun, 19, and Patrick Herbert, 37, took Stephen Grant's life in July 2018.

They will have to spend at least 18 years in custody before they become eligible for parole.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how they killed Mr Grant, 49, at a flat in Magdalene Drive.

They stabbed Mr Grant 10 times, inflicting wounds on his head, body and legs.

Neighbours heard Ashleigh Wallace shout "kill him, kill him, kill him" during the attack.

The three accused, all from the Edinburgh area, denied murdering Mr Grant on 8 July 2018.

They were convicted last month but sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports on their characters.

Image caption Mr Grant was dumped outside the flat and left to die

Herbert and Shaun Wallace removed Mr Grant's body from the flat and then dumped him outside on a back green for him to die.

Herbert then obtained Mr Grant's mobile phone and used it to take a series of selfie photographs of himself.

He then went to sell valium to drug users in Edinburgh city centre.

However, they were later arrested after police found DNA evidence which linked them to the crime scene.

Passing sentence, Lady Carmichael said: "In the days leading up to his death, Mr Grant expressed fear for his own safety.

"All three of you were there when he arrived at the flat shortly after 6pm on 8 July. Within 20 minutes of arriving, he had received fatal injuries which had been inflicted on him at your hands.

"It is clear that this was a very violent attack on him - in the course of this attack, one of 10 stab wounds penetrated his heart and another one penetrated his liver."

Det Insp Bruce Coutts, of Police Scotland, said: "We welcome the sentencing today of these people who have continued to deny this horrific crime and shown no remorse for their actions.

"Ashleigh Wallace, her brother Shaun Wallace, and Patrick Herbert subjected Mr Grant to a sustained and brutal attack, leaving him for dead in the back garden.

"The level of violence inflicted upon Mr Grant was shocking, and ultimately cost him his life."