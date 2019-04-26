Image copyright Police SCotland

A motorcyclist who died following a crash with a car in East Lothian has been named.

Rhys Campbell from Elphinstone, near Tranent, was travelling east on the B1348 when he crashed with a Volkswagen Golf at Seton Dean, near to Seton Sands Holiday Village on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead on the way to hospital. The 41-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.

Police Scotland are urging drivers with dash cam footage to come forward.

Sgt Fraser Wood, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Campbell's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, or relevant dash-cam footage, who has not yet provided this to officers, should come forward as soon as possible."