Image copyright Kevan Fleming

Joyriders who crashed a stolen car into parked vehicles, shunting them into a garden in Fife, are being sought by police.

The car they were driving hit a number of vehicles in Henderson Street in Lochgelly at about 21:40 on Tuesday 16 March.

A fence post shattered a windscreen, but nobody was injured. The joyriders fled before police arrived.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information.

