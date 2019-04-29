Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A985, near its junction with the B9037

An 84-year-old man has died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Fife.

The accident on 19 April involved a collision between a green Ford Escort and a silver Renault Megane which was approaching the A985 from the Culross direction.

The 54-year-old driver of the Ford Escort was airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the 84-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

However, the pensioner died from his injuries on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Sgt Stephen Quinn, of Police Scotland's road policing unit in Fife, said: "The driver of the Ford Escort sustained serious injuries that he continues to recover from and we are grateful to those who stopped to assist at the scene of the collision and who have provided information to help with our inquiries so far.

"I'd ask anyone who has relevant dashcam footage or information, and who hasn't yet provided this to officers, to contact us as soon as possible."