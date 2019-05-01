Image copyright PA Image caption Stephen Coxen had denied the rape charges against him and the case was found not proven in a criminal court

A man successfully sued for rape in a civil court in Scotland has declared himself bankrupt - meaning he cannot pay damages to his victim.

Last October a sheriff ruled that Stephen Coxen had raped the woman after a night out in Fife in 2013 and ordered him to pay her £80,000.

The case was unique because Mr Coxen had previously faced a criminal trial but the case was found not proven.

It has now emerged that he declared himself bankrupt in February.

The woman, a former St Andrews University student who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she was raped after a night out in the town by Mr Coxen, whom she had met earlier in the evening.

'Compelling and persuasive'

Mr Coxen, from Bury in Greater Manchester, had denied the charges, claiming the sex was consensual, and was cleared after a criminal trial in November 2015.

The not proven verdict, available in the Scottish legal system, acquits an accused person but stops short of finding them not guilty.

The woman, known as Miss M, later took out a civil action against Stephen Coxen, which was heard at the Personal Injury Court in Edinburgh.

Civil cases require a lower standard of proof than criminal cases, with judgements made on the balance of probabilities rather than beyond reasonable doubt.

Sheriff Robert Weir said the evidence from Miss M had been "cogent, compelling and persuasive".

He said that Mr Coxen took advantage of her when she was incapable of giving meaningful consent because of the effects of alcohol.

Image caption The woman bringing the case was a student at the University of St Andrews

The sheriff said Miss M had been distressed and had resisted, but Mr Coxen had continued to rape her.

He agreed that she should be paid £80,000 in damages.

The sheriff heard that Mr Coxen, who was then 18, had driven up from Manchester in September 2013 to visit a friend who was beginning his second year at St Andrews University.

Mr Coxen met Miss M, who was an 18-year-old student, at a nightclub in the town.

The judgment said she had been drinking heavily at a party but was still able to gain entry to the club at about midnight.

At some point after her arrival, she is reported to have been seen kissing with Mr Coxen in the club's smoking lounge.

Mr Coxen is then said to have been involved in an altercation and was ejected from the premises close to 02:00.

'Panicked'

Miss M said she could not remember leaving the nightclub and her next memory was standing at the gates outside her flat.

She described turning to find that she was with someone and felt panicked because she did not know who the person was.

Miss M said she rang the buzzer, hoping that her flatmates would answer.

Mr Coxen became frustrated as she "played for time", searching in her bag for the house keys.

Miss M then dropped her keys and Mr Coxen pushed her away when she tried to pick them up.

He unlocked the gate himself and used the keys to gain entry to the flat, where he raped her.

Mr Coxen is said to have left the flat soon after.

Over the next few months, Miss M is said to have been prescribed a number of different types of medication to deal with depression, panic attacks and sleep disturbance. She reported the attack in January 2014.

Mr Coxen denied rape and said they had consensual sex.

Image copyright SNS and Ciaran Donnelly Image caption David Robertson (left) and David Goodwillie faced a civil action after a decision not to prosecute them

In 2017, another woman, Denise Clair, won a civil case against footballers David Goodwillie and David Robertson.

But the case was different as Ms Clair, who waived her right to anonymity, brought the civil action after the Crown had decided against prosecuting the pair in the criminal courts.

The judge in the civil court found the rapes had happened and awarded Ms Clair £100,000 damages from the men.