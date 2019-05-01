Image copyright Scottish Canals Image caption About 30,000 cubic metres of water was drained from the Linlithgow section of the Union Canal during survey work

A section of the Union Canal in West Lothian closed for £1m engineering work to reinforce its embankments has reopened to the public.

Scottish government-funded Linlithgow embankment works were carried out in two phases.

Phase one saw 160m of sheet piling installed along the canal, 4.5m deep, between Linlithgow Academy and Woodcockdale.

Phase two involved further sheet piling along the canal at Manse Road East.

It has strengthened the embankment along the 200-year-old canal with an improved towpath, four residential and four extra visitor moorings.

Richard Millar, director of infrastructure at Scottish Canals said: "The 200-year-old Union Canal attracts more than 10 million visits each year and plays an important role in the communities on its banks.

"Thanks to funding from the Scottish government, this vital maintenance project has safeguarded the future of the waterway at Linlithgow, ensuring this incredible heritage structure continues to deliver benefits for local people and Scotland as a whole into the next century and beyond.

"I am delighted that our engineers were able to deliver this vital project, with our teams working round the clock throughout the winter months to complete the upgrade ahead of schedule and within budget.

"We look forward to welcoming the public to explore the canal at Linlithgow by boat, boot and bike this summer."

The improvement works were scheduled following embankment surveys carried out by Scottish Canals in 2017.

It saw the water level of the waterway reduced over a five-kilometre stretch, and about 30,000 cubic metres of water drained from the canal.

As a result of the surveys, the embankment works were identified as a priority for Scottish Canals.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson, said: "It's welcome news that this section of the Union Canal at Linlithgow has reopened to boaters and pedestrians following the completion of these critical works.

"As part of Scottish Canals' overarching asset management strategy, these additional works will help secure the future of the Union Canal.

"Our canal network plays a vital role in tourism and economic regeneration."