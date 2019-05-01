Image copyright Scottish Power

ScottishPower is offering a £3,000 reward to catch thieves who targeted an electricity substation in West Lothian.

They destroyed its sidewall, broke switchgear and power apparatus, resulting in £20,000 of damage and cutting power to local businesses.

The incident happened on Saturday at about 14:00 just off Gregory Road in the Kirkton Campus area of Livingston.

Officials said the attack appeared to have been premeditated with sophisticated equipment used.

Guy Jefferson, ScottishPower Energy Networks customer service director, said: "This is not a victimless crime. Illegal tampering with anything that links to the electricity network can be extremely dangerous and whoever was behind clearly doesn't care about the consequences.

"Those responsible left a high voltage electrical asset unsecure and accessible to members of the public including inquisitive children.

"These substations carry 11,000 volts and a very high risk of electrocution and flash burns.

"It beggars belief that anyone could risk their lives, and those of others, in this way.

"We will work closely with the police to help catch those responsible, but we would also encourage anyone who has any information on those responsible to come forward."