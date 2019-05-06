Image copyright Google

A 27-year-old man has died after his car went off the B922 in Fife and crashed into a tree.

The smash happened between 01:00 and 05:45 on Sunday on the northbound carriageway between Cluny and Kinglassie.

Emergency services called to the scene found the man dead inside his red Vauxhall Corsa.

The road was closed for about eight hours while police officers carried out their investigation.

They have now urged any witness to the crash to come forward.

Sgt Stephen Quinn, from Fife's Road Policing Unit said: "Anyone who was on the B922 during the early morning of Sunday 5th May and can provide us with any relevant information should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you believe your vehicle's dash-cam footage may have captured this collision then please also get in touch."