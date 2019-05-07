Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in a home on Pitcairn Grove

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Edinburgh.

Two men, aged 48 and 22, were wounded in the knife attack in Pitcairn Grove, Greenbank, on 13 March.

The three attackers in balaclavas made off in a black Audi with false registration plates which was later found burned out in Harperrig Way.

Police said a man had been arrested in connection with the incident but released pending further inquiries.

The 48-year-old victim of the attack suffered serious arm and head injuries while the younger man was cut on his hand when he intervened.

Officers are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.