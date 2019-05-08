Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man arrested in organised crime probe in the Lothians

  • 8 May 2019
Polton Hall Pic: David Cowan
Image caption Police Scotland executed a search warrant at the Polton Hall Industrial Estate in Midlothian

A man has been arrested as part of an organised crime investigation by police in the Lothians.

Police Scotland executed search warrants at a home in Pinkie Drive, Musselburgh and at the Polton Hall Industrial Estate in Midlothian on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said: "Inquiries at both addresses are continuing."

