Image caption It is an offence to allow a dog to worry sheep

A dog walker is being sought by police after a sheep died from serious injuries in Fife.

A dog was seen running loose in a field near to Colinsburgh, Leven, at about 18:00 on Monday.

Shortly afterwards a ewe was discovered with serious facial and head injuries and died.

It is believed the dog was similar to a Labrador and was dark-coloured. It being walked by a white woman in her mid-20s with fair shoulder length hair.

It is thought she was driving a small white van with a registration plate starting with NK08.

Inquiries are continuing and officers are urging the public to keep their dogs under control at all times when around livestock.

Insp Jane Combe, of Police Scotland, said: "Despite previous warnings about the issue of sheep worrying, particularly during lambing season, another sheep has suffered horrific injuries and died.

"This is absolutely unacceptable and in addition to the financial impact on the farmer, it is also extremely distressing to find one of your animals has been mauled.

"As we head towards the summer months, we are taking this opportunity to remind all dog walkers and owners of their responsibilities.

"Dogs attacking, chasing and being in close proximity to sheep can all be considered livestock worrying.

"A dog nearby can cause sheep to panic and flee, resulting in serious injury or even death.

"All dogs are capable of chasing livestock and they do not understand the impact this can have, however owners do.

"Avoid fields with livestock when out walking and keep dogs on a short lead where this isn't possible."