Image caption Police Scotland executed a search warrant at the Poltonhall Industrial Estate in Midlothian

A man who was arrested as part of an organised crime investigation by police in the Lothians has now been charged after an air gun was seized.

A number of other items were seized in the search at a home in Pinkie Drive, Musselburgh, and Poltonhall Industrial Estate in Midlothian on Tuesday.

Police charged the man with an offence under the Firearms and Air Weapons Licensing ( Scotland ) Act 2015.

A 49-year-old will appear in court at a later date.

Det Ch Insp Paul Batten, of Police Scotland, said: "The operation that took place on Wednesday was the culmination of protracted intelligence and evidence gathering activity and resulted in various items being seized that will continue to be analysed as part of this inquiry.

"We are committed to tackling organised crime in all its forms and any information we obtain, whether it's from the public, or through our own methods, will always be appropriately acted upon to bring organised crime offenders to justice."