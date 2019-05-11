Bottle thrown through car window on Edinburgh by-pass
11 May 2019
A woman has escaped serious injury after a bottle was thrown through the windscreen of her car on the Edinburgh City By-pass.
Fiona Gray said she was driving at 60-70 mph at the time of the incident on Friday afternoon.
Here boyfriend Chris, who was a passenger in the car, also escaped injury.
Police attended the incident and Ms Gray said she expected them to put out an appeal for information.
She posted on Facebook: "We were showered with glass and I've got a sore and bloodied side. But lucky. Oh so lucky."