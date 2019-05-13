Image copyright Google Image caption The Porsche crashed near a shop on Thymebank

Police are searching for a driver who left his injured passenger after the Porsche they were in crashed near a West Lothian shop.

The collision happened in Livingston at about 13:40 on Sunday.

The black Porsche Cayenne was travelling on Ladywell East Road when it left the carriageway and stopped near a store on Thymebank.

The front-seat passenger, a 37-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The driver left the scene before police arrived and officers are urging anyone with information to contact them.

'Serious collision'

Insp Richard Latto, of Police Scotland, said: "This has been a serious collision and our inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the vehicle.

"The passenger sustained serious, but thankfully not life-threatening, injuries and we are eager to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the vehicle leaving the carriageway.

"We'd appeal to anyone who saw the vehicle travelling on Ladywell East Road immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to contact officers as soon as possible.

"Similarly, anyone who may have captured the incident on private CCTV or dashcam should come forward and provide this as soon as possible."

The road was closed for about five hours following the crash.