Image copyright Facebook Image caption Bradley Welsh had been returning home from his boxing gym when he was shot

A 28-year old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh.

Sean Orman made a brief appearance in private before Sheriff Derrick McIntyre. No plea was made.

Mr Welsh, 48, died after being shot on the steps of his basement flat on Chester Street, Edinburgh, on 17 April.

Mr Orman faces a series of other charges including the attempted murder of another man during an incident in Pitcairn Grove in March.

He is also accused of three firearms offences.

Image caption A car was later found on fire in Harperigg Way after the Pitcairn Grove incident

Mr Welsh was returning home from his Holyrood Boxing gym when he was fatally injured.

Mr Orman, from Addiewell in West Lothian, was remanded in custody.

The case was continued for further inquiry.