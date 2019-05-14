Image copyright Google Image caption The burnt out car was found in Gilmerton Dykes Loan

Three men seen running from a burning car after a man was the victim of an axe attack in Edinburgh are being sought by police.

A 45-year-old man was in his flat in Duddingston Row when two men wearing black balaclavas forced their way in at about 22:10 on Tuesday 30 April.

He was hit on the ankle with an axe, suffering a serious injury.

A red Honda CRV with false registration plate YH13 JCJ was later found burnt-out in Gilmerton Dykes Loan.

Detectives have now established that three men who had been in the car ran off towards Lasswade Road.

They then headed into the Gilmerton side of an area known locally as The Burdiehouse Dip. They continued north before being lost from sight.

Det Insp Graham Grant, of Police Scotland, said: "It is now two weeks on from this attack and while we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry, we have not yet identified the suspects.

"If you remember seeing anyone running off from a burning car in Gilmerton Dykes Loan on the evening of Tuesday 30 April, then please contact police immediately.

"Likewise, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation is also urged to get in touch."