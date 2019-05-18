Image copyright PA Image caption Dairy items were temporarily withdrawn from sale during Mr Farage's visit

A McDonald's near a rally addressed by Nigel Farage in Edinburgh was asked by police not to sell milkshakes or ice cream, staff have said.

The former Ukip leader addressed supporters at a Brexit Party campaign rally on Friday evening at the city's Corn Exchange.

A sign at the nearby restaurant announced milkshakes or ice cream would not be on sale.

Some politicians have had milkshakes thrown at them during campaigning.

Earlier this month a video of English Defence League founder Tommy Robison being struck by milkshake during a visit to Warrington, Cheshire, was widely shared online.

Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin was also targeted at a rally in Cornwall.

After the police's intervention in Edinburgh, Burger King's UK Twitter account posted: "Dear people of Scotland. We're selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK #justsaying"