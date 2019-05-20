Woman in hospital after Edinburgh flat fire
20 May 2019
A woman has been taken to hospital following a fire in a flat.
The fire service was called to the scene in Northfield Farm Avenue, Edinburgh, at 02:53 on Monday.
Two fire engines went to the scene and extinguished the blaze in a ground-floor flat.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that an elderly woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.