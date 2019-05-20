Image copyright John Sutherland Image caption A number of police vehicles were at the scene

A 49-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance which is understood to have involved a crossbow.

Police were called to a house in Almondbank Drive, Livingston, at about 13:05. More than 10 emergency services vehicles attended, including armed response teams.

BBC Scotland understands the man was believed to be in possession of a crossbow.

No-one was injured in the incident, which lasted about two hours.