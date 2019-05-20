Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Anderston and Haig each admitted possessing a stun device

Two men behind a "high end" security firm based in Edinburgh have admitted possessing stun guns.

The devices - disguised as torches - were discovered when police raided the office of Complete Protection Consultants in Leith last May.

The firm recently provided security at a charity gala attended by George Clooney and his wife Amal.

Owner George Haig, 58, and operational director Stuart Anderson, 39, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

They both admitted possessing the banned devices. Anderson also admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs following the discovery of a quantity of diazepam.

'Self defence'

Prosecutor David Dickson said the stun guns were of "East Asian origin" and designed for "self defence".

Haig, from Craigentinny, Edinburgh, told officers he "owned a high-end security company".

He said he had bought the stun gun from a website and had "no intention" of using it.

Anderson, from Wallyford, East Lothian, made no comment.

The firm's Facebook page reveals how it provided security at the People's Postcode Lottery charity gala at the capital's McEwan Hall in March this year, attended by Hollywood star Clooney and his wife Amal, a leading human rights lawyer.

In 2015, the firm were also involved in a Glasgow fundraiser organised by a foundation set up by boxer Amir Khan.

The pair were remanded in custody pending sentence next month.