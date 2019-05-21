A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man in the chest with a crossbow.

Ralph Muir was arrested after armed police units were called to an incident in Bathgate, West Lothian, last Thursday.

He appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court charged with five offences.

The most serious charges allege assault to injury and to the danger of life and attempted murder.

Mr Muir is also charged with culpable and reckless discharge of a firearm, carrying an offensive weapon, vandalism and breach of the peace.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody for further examination. He is expected to appear in court for full committal next week.