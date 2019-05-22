Image copyright CALA Homes

Controversial plans to build more than 650 new homes near Edinburgh Airport have been approved.

Critics say the scheme, which will be built on fields next to Maybury Road, is "the worst possible place for a major new housing development".

But developers say the Cammo Fields plan will bring "much-needed housing".

Work on the site, which will include a new public park, is expected to begin later this year and take up to five years to complete.

The proposal from CALA Homes and David Wilson Homes to build 655 homes - including 164 affordable units - on a site close to the Barnton junction were approved by the City of Edinburgh Council's development management sub-committee.

Local councillors were critical of the transport infrastructure around the development, particularly Maybury Road - where the speed limit will reduce from 40mph to 30mph.

Kevin Lang, Lib Dem councillor for the Almond Valley ward, labelled the approval a "profoundly disappointing and frustrating decision" and said that measures to mitigate more traffic disruption, such as smart traffic lights and pedestrian crossings are "wholly inadequate".

He said: "The Barnton Junction and Queensferry Road are already amongst the most congested parts of Edinburgh. Cammo is the worst possible place for a major new housing development.

"Having approved this development, SNP and Labour councillors now have a responsibility to come forward with a serious plan on how they will deal with a massive increase in traffic on an already saturated roads network."

'Boring' design

Denis Dixon, SNP councillor for the Sighthill and Gorgie ward, supported refusal of the plan, labelling the design "boring".

But Joan Griffiths, Labour councillor for the Craigentinny and Duddingston ward, said: "I think for people living there it will be a really nice place to stay.

"I accept there are major issues about transport, but not in the site. We have to be very careful if we refuse this on a transport issue that this development cannot resolve."

A spokesman for the developers said: "We are delighted to have received consent for this residential development at Cammo. The development will not only include much-needed housing, of which 25% will be affordable, but a community hub and new public park.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with the local community on delivering this."