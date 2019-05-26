One man killed in early-morning motorway crash
- 26 May 2019
One man has been killed and another seriously injured in a crash on the M90 motorway near Kelty in Fife.
The one-vehicle accident took place on the northbound carriageway at about 07:00.
Officers dealing with the aftermath closed the motorway to northbound traffic between junctions 4 and 5.
The injured man has been taken to hospital in Edinburgh. Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.