One man has been killed and another seriously injured in a crash on the M90 motorway near Kelty in Fife.

The one-vehicle accident took place on the northbound carriageway at about 07:00.

Officers dealing with the aftermath closed the motorway to northbound traffic between junctions 4 and 5.

The injured man has been taken to hospital in Edinburgh. Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.