Image copyright Google Image caption Part of the city chambers would become holiday flats under the new plans

Plans have been lodged to turn former council offices in the west wing of Edinburgh City Chambers into serviced holiday apartments.

If approved by planners, Lateral City Limited are set to secure a long-term lease with the city council to transform 329 High Street, next to the Real Mary King's Close, into 24 flats.

The disused offices are part of the A-grade listed building.

Retail, restaurant and bar space would be at ground floor and basement levels.

Lateral City Limited said that, unlike short-term let apartments which are unregulated and take away housing stock in tenement blocks in the Old Town, the proposals would lead to apartments that meet planning regulations.

Best use

If approved, the 18th Century building would be turned into an extension for the Old Town Chambers apartments with the reception room relocating to the High Street.

Alasdair Rankin, City of Edinburgh Council's finance and resources convener, said: "It is important that we make the best use of all of our buildings and maximise income to allow us to deliver essential frontline services such education and caring for the elderly.

"This is done where we can when buildings are no longer needed for council business.

"We are currently negotiating a long lease for 329 High Street which will be granted subject to planning permission.

"If planning permission is granted, the properties would be professionally managed and regulated."