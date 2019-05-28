Image copyright Alan Simpson Image caption The car park has been cordoned off while officers carry out a detailed search

Police officers have been searching a car park on the outskirts of Edinburgh in connection with inquiries into the murder of Bradley Welsh.

The Bavelaw Road car park in Balerno was cordoned off during the operation.

Mr Welsh, 48, died after being shot on the steps of his basement apartment on Chester Street in Edinburgh on 17 April.

A 28-year-old man appeared in court charged with his murder earlier this month.

Mr Welsh ran a boxing gym in Edinburgh, and appeared in T2 Trainspotting in which he played a gangland boss.