A man has been stabbed to death in a busy street near Edinburgh Castle in the centre of the city.

The man in his 20s was killed by another man in Johnston Terrace at about 13:50.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and officers remain at the scene. The road has been closed, as has King's Stables Road.

The Scottish Ambulance Service pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Ch Insp David Robertson, of Police Scotland, said: "I would like to reassure local residents and businesses that there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public.

"Johnston Terrace and King's Stables Road are currently closed and people are asked to avoid the area, where possible."