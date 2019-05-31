A man has been charged over the murder of a 28-year-old who died after being stabbed with scissors during an attack in a street near Edinburgh Castle.

Paul Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Johnston Terrace at about 13:50 on Thursday.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Johnston Terrace and King's Stables Road remain closed while investigations continue into the incident. Police are appealing for witnesses.