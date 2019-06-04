Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Cyclist in hospital after being hit by van in Leith

  • 4 June 2019
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van near the Leith area of Edinburgh during morning rush hour.

The woman was hit at the junction of Leith Walk and Iona Street at about 08:45.

Police Scotland has closed Leith Walk on the eastbound carriageway, at the junction with Pilrig Street, while accident investigations take place.

The condition of the cyclist is currently unknown.

