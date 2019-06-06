Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in Brisbane Street, in the Craigshill area of Livingston

A 32-year-old man is being treated in hospital for stab wounds after he was attacked by two hooded men in a street in Livingston.

The attack happened at about 10:40 in Brisbane Street, Craigshill.

Police said the victim suffered "numerous cuts and puncture wounds to his body". His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives said inquiries were ongoing and anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

The two suspects, one of whom was carrying a kitchen knife, are described as white men wearing dark-coloured clothing with hoods over their heads.

They spoke with Eastern European accents.

Det Con Jo McCall, from Livingston CID, said: "The victim has sustained a number of very painful injuries during this attack and we are currently working to establish why he was targeted and who was responsible.

"Anyone who was on Brisbane Street during Thursday morning and witnessed what happened, including motorists who may have relevant dash-cam footage, is urged to contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you have any other information relating to this incident then please also get in touch."