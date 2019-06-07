Image copyright Google

A security guard has been stabbed while working at a Fife whisky bottling plant.

The 40-year-old man was carrying out his duties in the grounds of Diageo's plant in Leven when the attack happened at about 11:30 on Thursday.

He had noticed three men illegally on the premises and gave chase to them.

However, when he caught one of the men he was assaulted and stabbed in the abdomen. The men then made off in the direction of Kennoway.

The security officer was taken to Ninewells hospital where he received treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

All three men are aged between 20 and 30. One was wearing jogging bottoms and a hooded top.

Det Insp Chris Mill, of Police Scotland, said: "The victim has sustained a very painful, but thankfully, not life-threatening injury, while carrying out his security duties and we are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness.

"If you saw anything suspicious in the area surrounding Diageo late on Thursday evening, or have any other information that can assist this ongoing investigation then please contact police immediately."