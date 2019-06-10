Man falls out of window and lands on woman in Edinburgh street
- 10 June 2019
A man has fallen from a window in Edinburgh, landing on a woman in the street below.
The incident happened at about 17:00 on Sunday in Duke Street.
They are both in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where the man is seriously injured. The woman's condition is unknown.
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.