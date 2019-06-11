Image copyright Google

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after falling from a tenement building in Edinburgh before landing on a woman in the street below.

The 55-year-old is being treated at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but the 64-year-old woman has now been released following the incident in Duke Street at 17:00 on Sunday.

Police are investigating the circumstances of why the man fell.

Officers are looking into whether he was scaling the building when he fell.

Initial reports were that he had fallen out of a window.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to Duke Street at around 17:10 on Sunday 9 June following a report that a man had fallen from a building.

"The 55-year-old man, and a woman aged 64, who was injured during the incident, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"The man remains in hospital with serious injuries and the woman was released following treatment."