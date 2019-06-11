Man denies attempting to kill baby in Edinburgh
- 11 June 2019
A man has gone on trial accused of the attempted murder of a baby in Edinburgh.
Nathan Elliot, 20, denies assaulting the six-week-old girl at a flat in the Gorgie area in March last year.
He has lodged a special defence of incrimination.
The High Court in Edinburgh trial, before Lady Scott, is due to last six days.