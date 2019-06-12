Image copyright Met Office

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for heavy rain which could cause flooding and transport disruption in southern and eastern Scotland.

The alert covers Edinburgh, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders from midnight until 15:00 on Thursday.

The Met Office warns that flooding could cause damage to buildings and pose a danger to life.

A yellow alert stretches further south, warning of potential flooding and disruption in north east England.

Parts of Wales were hit by flooding on Wednesday, with a number of people evacuated from their homes.

Image copyright PA Image caption Parts of Wales were affected by flooding on Wednesday

Large parts of England are also covered by a yellow weather warning on Wednesday, the day after heavy rain caused major disruption for road and rail in some areas.

The amber alert for Thursday predicts that 30-50mm of rain could fall in south east Scotland, with 80-100mm likely over higher ground.

There are warnings of possible power cuts, delays or cancellations to public transport, and difficult driving conditions on the roads, including road closures.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued flood alerts for Edinburgh and Lothians and the Scottish Borders.

The Met Office yellow alert on Thursday stretches as far south as Scarborough.