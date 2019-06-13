Amber weather warning downgraded to yellow

A Met Office weather warning for south east Scotland has been downgraded from amber to yellow.

Heavy rain had been forecast for Edinburgh, Midlothian, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders, sparking fears that it could cause flooding and "hazardous" conditions for drivers.

However, the alert has now been reduced to a less severe yellow warning.

The area covered by the warning stretches from Edinburgh, down the east coast to Scarborough.

Image caption BBC weather watcher Marlyn took this picture at St Abbs

Another yellow warning covers parts of Wales, Liverpool and Manchester.

The alert warns of potential flooding in homes and interruption to services.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued four flood warnings which cover Haddington and three locations in the Scottish Borders.

Meanwhile, two sailors were rescued form a yacht which ran into difficulty in bad weather off Shetland.

The crew members on the Saint Ali were flown to Sumburgh by the coastguard helicopter. Their yacht is being towed to Norway by a cargo boat.