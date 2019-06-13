Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council

Shopping centre bosses have submitted plans to build a new cinema as part of a revamp of the Gyle Centre in Edinburgh.

Plans have been handed over to city council to extend the shopping centre into the existing car park - resulting in the loss of hundreds of spaces.

The proposals for full planning permission include a six-screen cinema with 800 seats on the upper level.

There will also be a revamped food court and new retail and leisure units.

The current transport hub at the Gyle Centre is also set to be relocated away from the main entrance.

Pocket park

A total of 334 car parking spaces will be lost to make way for the extension - with the current 2,678 bays whittled down to 2,344.

Planning documents submitted to planners, say: "The Gyle currently has an abundance of customer parking located throughout the site.

"Whilst the vast majority of the parking will not be affected, in order to accommodate the proposed extensions, a number of spaces will be lost, either as a consequence of the footprint of the new buildings or through reconfiguration of areas immediately adjacent to the works.

"A small number of spaces have also been removed to create a new dedicated public transport hub, improve pedestrian and cycle movement within the site and to enhance the arrival experience at the tram stop, through the creation of a small pocket park with planting and seating."

The Gyle Centre management were not available for comment on the planning application.