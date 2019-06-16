Image copyright RNLI Image caption The crew said they managed to get him on board "without getting his feet wet"

A 16-year-old boy has been rescued by a lifeboat crew after he was stranded on rocks by the rising tide in East Lothian.

The Kinghorn RNLI crew was alerted after a 999 call to the Coastguard reporting the boy stuck on rocks off Port Seton on Friday evening.

The teenager had been looking for crabs with a friend when they realised they were becoming cut off.

The friend made it back to shore but the other boy phoned for help.

He was uninjured and was taken back to Port Seton harbour.

Helmsman Scott McIlravie said: "His friend made it ashore, but he was too late to get past a large gap in the rocks, so stayed safe where he was and awaited rescue.

"The young casualty did the right thing by calling for help rather than entering the water which can be hazardous. It's a timely reminder to be careful when exploring the tidal areas of our shoreline and to be aware of the tide."