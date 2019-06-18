Man arrested over suspicious death in Edinburgh
- 18 June 2019
A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection the suspicious death of another man in Edinburgh.
Police were called to Viewcraig Gardens at about 16:00 on Monday following reports of a disturbance, where officers found the 37-year-old with serious injuries.
He was taken by emergency services to the city's Royal Infirmary, where he later died.
Officers confirmed that his death was being treated as suspicious.
A spokesman added that inquiries were ongoing.