Streets in the centre of Edinburgh will be closed to traffic during the festival, in a bid to improve the experience for pedestrians.

The restrictions, which include partial closures of the Royal Mile, will be in place from 28 July to 1 September.

The City of Edinburgh Council said the measures - known as Summertime Streets - were designed to ensure safety and accessibility.

It follows concerns about increased crowds and narrow pavements.

The council said it would make for a more "relaxed, welcoming atmosphere" while making it easier for residents in the capital to get around.

The restrictions include:

Victoria Street, Cockburn Street and parts of the Royal Mile being vehicle-free for part of the day

High Street between South Gray's Close and St Mary's Street, and the top of Blair Street fully closed

Restricted access to the Cowgate and Candlemaker Row.

Lesley Macinnes, transport and education convener, said: "We are very fortunate to live in such a popular, vibrant city, boasting an excellent calendar of events and world-famous attractions.

"However, with this comes the pressure of ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the many residents and visitors who pass through our streets every day.

"These temporary adaptations will reduce pressure on busy pavements making it much easier for local residents to carry on with their daily lives, whilst creating a more relaxed, welcoming atmosphere at a time where Edinburgh is at its busiest."

She added: "This ties in with our broader aims to make Edinburgh a more attractive, people-friendly place, prioritising walking and cycling.

"However, we're also committed to maintaining transport links for the people who live and work here and have been liaising with residents and businesses to make sure these measures allow them to continue with their usual daily routines."