Image copyright Google Image caption Graffiti was removed from Jacobs Ladder steps

Police in Edinburgh are investigating after racial and homophobic graffiti appeared in the Calton Hill area of the city.

Offensive slogans were first discovered on Jacobs Ladder Steps in the city centre on 6 June.

Police were then alerted to similar acts of vandalism in the New Calton burial ground on Sunday and Monday.

Officers believe the graffiti was applied overnight and say they are treating the incidents as hate crimes.

Image copyright Google

Sgt David Tench said: "We are taking these incidents very seriously and we are working closely with our partners in Edinburgh City Council to ensure that the graffiti is cleaned off quickly.

"We have now deployed plain clothes police officers in the area and increased our high-visibility patrols in an effort to identify those responsible.

"We have also requested a temporary CCTV camera to be installed in the area to assist our inquiries.

"We take all types of hate crime seriously and this type of conduct will not be tolerated."