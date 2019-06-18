Bodies of man and woman found in Fife property
- 18 June 2019
Two people have been found dead at a property in the East Neuk of Fife.
Police were called to the address in Links Place, Elie, at about 17:10 on Monday, after receiving a report of concern about the occupant.
Inside, a man and a woman were found dead.
A spokesman confirmed the deaths were being treated as unexplained, and said inquiries were continuing.