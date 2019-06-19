Image caption Police officers found Alistair Edmond with serious injuries in Viewcraig ‎Gardens

A 52-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Edinburgh.

It follows the death of Alistair Edmond, 37, who was found with serious injuries after reports of a disturbance in Viewcraig Gardens on Monday afternoon.

Mr Edmond was taken to the city's royal infirmary, where he later died.

Gary Walker appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

The case was continued for further examination and Mr Walker is expected to return to court next week.