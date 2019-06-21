Six men have been arrested in connection with the robbery of an 80-year-old in her Fife home.

The elderly woman was robbed of her jewellery when a gang of men broke into her home in Gowkhall, near Dunfermline, just after midnight on 22 February.

Five men, aged 24, 28, 32, 37 and 50 were arrested in Garston, Liverpool. A sixth man, aged 22, was arrested in Oxfordshire and inquiries are ongoing.

Five of the men have been charged and are due to appear in court on Monday.

Det Sgt Stewart Andrew, of Police Scotland, said: "This was an extremely frightening ordeal for the victim and since this incident we have been working hard conducting inquiries in the Fife area and further afield in the north west of England.

"As a result of joint enforcement work with colleagues and partners, five men are due to appear in court in connection with the incident and our inquiries continue.

"I would like to thank the public for their support during this investigation, along with the officers involved from Police Scotland and Merseyside and Thames Valley Forces, which has resulted in these arrests."