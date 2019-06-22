Servicemen and women march through Edinburgh for Armed Forces Day
- 22 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Hundreds of servicemen and women have marched through central Edinburgh for the annual Armed Forces Day parade.
Veterans and serving personnel from across the armed forces paraded through the New Town in honour of those who have served in the military.
The salute was taken by the Lord Provost and senior officers.
Armed Forces Day is organised as an occasion for the public to show their support for the armed forces.