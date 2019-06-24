Trams suspended amid Edinburgh flooding

Image copyright EDINBURGH TRAMS Image caption Tram services have been shut down in Bankhead amid heavy flooding

Edinburgh has been been hit with intense flooding and thunder with tram services shut down in some areas.

Heavy rain prompted disruption in the west of the city across Bankhead, Clermiston and Costorphine.

In some areas, stranded motorists were seen standing on top of car roofs to escape the water.

MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine posted footage of water lapping up the front of her constituency office on St John's Road.

She advised people in the area to stay safe and to alert the emergency services if they were affected by flooding.

Ms Jardine said: "We've managed to stem the flooding and are just drying out now.

"The water appears to have gone down as quick as it rose - but we're hearing terrible stories about people in other parts on top of cars.

"I'm worried about people coming home to flooded homes. The first thing we did was put the electricity off - if it gets into the wiring it can be dangerous.

"We've had heavy thunder from around 13:00 and I think the drains couldn't cope as we're at the foot of the hill."

Image copyright EDINBURGH TRAMS Image caption Flooding in Bankhead

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain affecting much of the country. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) also issued five amber flood alerts for Fife, Edinburgh and Lothians, Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders and West Central Scotland.

Sepa tweeted: "Heavy and persistent rainfall expected today, mainly across eastern regions with potential for localised impacts and surface water disruption."

Police advised motorists to take care and use alternative routes where possible.

Images on social media showed abandoned cars submerged at the side of the road in parts of Edinburgh.

Image copyright Catriona Powell Image caption Streets were also flooded in Baberton, in the south west of the city

Edinburgh Trams suspended services in Bankhead until flooding subsided - services are expected to resume shortly.

It tweeted: "Flooding has subsided around Bankhead tram tracks so we're in the process of restoring full route services.

"Please bear with us while we resume normal timetable."

Tickets were being accepted on Lothian Buses in the interim.